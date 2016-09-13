10 Times Goliath Demolished David In MMA

David Vs Goliath is a classic tale of an underdog overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds to win the day, but in the sport of mixed martial arts there’s a twist in the tale.

If you’ve read our previous article, ’12 Times David Defeated Goliath’, you’ll already be well aware of the fact that more often than not it’s actually the apparent underdog ‘David’ that’s favored to win, with their superior speed, skill and conditioning proving too much for the lumbering giants to deal with.

That’s not always the case though, and in this article we’ll take a look at 10 occasions when these veritable man mountains have managed to live up to their fearsome physiques and crushed their smaller opponents underfoot.

Bob Sapp vs Kiyoshi Tamura

Poor Kiyoshi Tamura, he really got the short end of the stick when he first joined the famous PRIDE organization in 2002.

For his debut Tamura was immediately thrown to the wolves in a middleweight title fight with none other than an in-his-prime Wanderlei Silva, who KO’d him in the second round.

After that you’d think that the PRIDE matchmakers would have given him an easier fight. Instead, just four months later, they matched the 5′ 11” 185-pound middleweight up with the 6′ 5”, 330-pound super heavyweight, Bob Sapp.

At this early stage in his career, Sapp wasn’t the laughing stock he’d become later, having just made his debut a few months earlier with a knockout victory.

When the fight began the plucky Tamura opened up with a leg kick and right hook, but Sapp just kept charging after him and floored him with a single swat of his right fist.

Sapp then landed a few ground and pound strikes before Tamura’s cornermen hastily threw in the towel with just 11 seconds on the clock to spare their man from having his face pancaked into the mat.