10 MMA Stars Who Had Beef With Joe Rogan

As the UFC’s longtime color commentator, Joe Rogan is well known for his infectious enthusiasm, passion and deep knowledge of mixed martial arts (MMA), and is highly respected by both fighters and fans alike.

However, having called thousands of fights over the course of his 15 years in the hot seat, not to mention also having one of the most successful podcasts on the internet, it’s inevitable that he’s ruffled a few feathers along the way.

In this article we’ll look back at some of the most memorable examples of MMA stars lashing out at Rogan after something that he’s said or done over the years.

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has never been afraid to speak his mind, and so when he had a problem with Rogan questioning the lack of kicks in his striking game, he let the whole world know about it.

“I just want to tell [Rogan] to shut the f*** up,” ‘Rampage’ ranted during a 2012 interview with Fighters Only. “Let’s see you do it. Let’s see you come in here and kick this mother-f***er who wants to take you down. Shut the f*** up.“

’Rampage’ also claimed he’d “beat the sh**” out of Rogan if they fought, while also accusing him of being so biased towards Jiu-jitsu specialists during fights that he, “might as be playing the rusty trombone.”

Rather than engage him in a war of words, Rogan wisely opted for the diplomatic approach after spotting Jackson backstage at a UFC event.

“I always want you to know that, if I ever say anything it’s never out of disrespect,” Rogan told him. “I like you and I root for you and I always thought you were a cool guy.”

To his credit, ‘Rampage’ then admitted he’d been wrong to call him out for doing his job and they put the matter behind them.