10 Crazy Stories From Dana White’s Rollercoaster Life

Outspoken, charismatic, foul-mouthed, passionate, brash and unapologetic – it’s fair to say there has never been a head of a major sporting organization quite like UFC President Dana White.

It’s perhaps no surprise then that his unique rise to the top, from his early days as a broke boxercise instructor in Boston through to becoming the frontman for the UFC and rich beyond his wildest dreams, has proven to be ever bit as colorful as his larger-than-life personality would suggest.

To prove it, in this article, we’ve lined up 10 tales in chronological order that encapsulate the wild, white-knuckle rollercoaster ride that White has been on over the course of the past few decades.

The Beatdown That Led To His Battle With Meniere’s Disease

When he was 21 years old, White was jumped by a group of guys while he was at a bar in Boston and they proceeded to mercilessly punch and kick him for 20 minutes until the police finally showed up.

White recalls one of the attackers in particular repeatedly hammering him in the ear, which left him with a loud ringing noise in his ear that lasted for months afterward.

Doctors confirmed that he had permanent damage to that ear, but it wasn’t until many years later that his situation deteriorated to the point that he was diagnosed with Meniere’s Disease.

The illness hit White hard and he would start to suffer extreme dizzy spells that would strike at any time without warning and often lasted for many hours, leaving him incapacitated.

Worse still, there is no definitive cure for the disease, and the first surgery he undertook only made the problem worse, leaving him almost deaf in one ear and suffering from more attacks than before.

However, White then spent $10,000 on experimental platelet-rich plasma therapy in Germany with no guarantee of a successful outcome, but it miraculously worked and is believed to have cured his condition.