Lightweight Bout Scrapped From UFC on FOX 28 Due To Dangerous Weight Cut

UFC lightweight Gilbert Burns will not be competing at Saturday’s UFC on FOX 28 card, according to UFC officials.

Burns, who was set to take on Olivier Aubin-Mercier on the preliminary portion of the card, was unceremoniously pulled after what officials say was a bad weight cut.

The UFC released a short statement on the matter (MMA Mania):

“Upon his arrival, the UFC medical team determined that it would be unsafe for Burns to cut additional weight necessary to meet the 156-pound limit. The card will proceed as scheduled with twelve fights.”

New rules are now being enforced that will force fighters to move up a weight class if they are cutting more than 10 percent of their overall body weight. Several fighters’ bad weight cuts have led to all sorts of problems, from blacking out, to seizures in Uriah Hall’s case.

However, this appears to be the first time that the UFC pro-actively removed a fighter from a card due to a bad weight cut.

How do you feel about the UFC’s more pro-active approach to weight cutting?