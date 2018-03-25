LFA Fighter Comments On Controversial Post-Fight Celebration

Drew Chatman’s first professional mixed martial arts fight, which took place at LFA 36 on Friday (March 23, 2018), had appeared to have gone well, as he scored a knockout victory over opponent Irvins Ayala.

The win, however, was quickly changed to a no-contest after Chatman controversially celebrated by doing a flip onto his downed opponent.

So this happened after we went off air from #LFA36 last night. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WNlrNA9Za1 — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) March 24, 2018

Speaking with MMAFighting.com regarding the incident, Chatman claimed that his instincts simply took over:

“I threw a kick, he tripped me and as he came down, I moved my knee in a certain position and he had hit his chin to my knee,” Chatman said. “At that moment, it happened so fast that my instincts just kicked in and I started punching. As he fell down to the floor, it was almost like I couldn’t believe he was out, because it happened really quick. My natural reaction was just to get up. “Normally, I celebrate my fights. If you see all my amateur fights, I’m doing flips, I’m doing cartwheels or whatever the case may be. I didn’t think before I did it. I just jumped and did a flip. So it was almost like subconsciously I did what I normally what I would do celebrating a victory that I normally get.”

On Saturday, Chatman was suspended 90 days by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), while also having his pay withheld. Due to what took place, Chatman admitted that was ‘OK’ with the consequences he now has to deal with: