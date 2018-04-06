Khabib vs. Al Iaquinta Finalized For UFC 223

Following an all-out soap opera that was set into motion earlier today when featherweight champion Max Holloway was forced out of his short-notice lightweight title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at tomorrow’s (April 7, 2018) UFC 223 from Brooklyn, New York, “The Eagle” finally has a new opponent for the featured bout.

First, it was former champion Anthony Pettis who was tabbed to replace Holloway, but the UFC reportedly would not agree to “Showtime’s” asking price. Next up was rising contender Paul Felder, who was scheduled to meet Al Iaquinta at the pay-per-view event, but that fight was denied by the NYSAC because Felder was unranked.

The event was running low on viable 155-pound competition after Pettis’ original foe Michael Chiesa was forced off the card due to lacerations suffered in Conor McGregor’s bus attack at Barclays Center yesterday, leaving only Iaquinta, who weighed in at 155.2 pounds – 0.2 of a pound over the championship limit – at early weigh-ins.

But apparently, that wasn’t enough to keep him from stepping into the main as an unlikely challenger.

Word arrived via Ariel Helwani his afternoon (Fri. April 6, 2018) that Iaquinta will face Khabib in the UFC 223 main event tomorrow night, signifying a wholly unexpected rise for the Long Islander:

UFC just officially announced Khabib vs Iaquinta tomorrow night and all the stips for the belt. It is a done deal. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

Iaquinta won’t be able to win the belt, however, as he weighed in at 155.2 pounds earlier in the day, albeit with his underwear on.

Nurmagomedov will be able to win the gold, however:

Re: tomorrow: Khabib wins he wins belt.

Iaquinta wins no belt because of 155.2. 5 round, main. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

According to Helwani, Iaquinta definitely would have made the title fight weight, as we only 0.2 over in his underwear and weighed in early, but no one could have seen the necessity unfolding:

Iaquinta weighed 155.2 with underwear and was early. He would have definitely made 155. But alas. Everyone is happy. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

UFC 223 finally has a main event, even if it took what can legitimately be called the most hectic week in UFC history.

I guess it’s all part of the fight game, fans. Stay tuned for what will certainly be more big news surrounding UFC 223 tonight.