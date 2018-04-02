Khabib Trolls Tony Ferguson With Hilarious Callout Video

As an outright deluge of news surrounding Tony Ferguson’s last-minute withdrawal from his huge UFC 223 main event against Khabib Nurmagomedov has hit the mixed martial arts (MMA) airwaves like a freight train today.

The expected reactions from Ferguson, Khabib, and Ferguson’s short-notice replacement at this weekend’s pay-per-view, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, all provided some initial insight as to how they felt about the marquee match-up falling by the wayside an unprecedented fourth time.

Yet while “The Eagle” posted some wishes for Ferguson to heal up while warning him not to talk so much trash, the undefeated Dagestani posted a not-so-nice callout video blasting his oft-scheduled for earlier today.

In a video made by Mojahed Fujailat on Instagram, an animated Khabib was seen calling Ferguson’s pullout “number one bulls**t” after “El Cucuy” kicked a steel pole before Dana White and Conor McGregor made their own appearances.

Check it out: