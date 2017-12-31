Khabib Offers To Fight Conor McGregor & Tony Ferguson In Same Night

Fresh off of his viscerally satisfying three-round destruction of top-ranked striking machine Edson Barboza in the co-main event of last night’s (Sat., December 30, 2017) from Las Vegas, Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t messing around making his next intention known.

Perhaps looking to make up for lost time due to the streak of injuries that held him to three fights in three-and-a-half years, ‘The Eagle’ told reporters at the post-fight press conference that he was sick of the top lightweights – namely champion Conor McGregor and interim champion Tony Ferguson – talking about him while he was hurt and avoiding him when he was actually healthy like he clearly is now:

“When I’m injured, these guys talk. When I’m here, where are they?”

The 25-0 grappling sensation has obviously appeared to be nothing short of utterly dominant in his UFC tenure, so much so that it’s become apparent the only things that seem able to beat him are his own medical problems.

He’s now past those, at least for now, and he revealed he’s planning on fighting three times next year. With that goal known, Khabib said he would fight both McGregor and Ferguson on the same night if they allowed it:

“If UFC approves, I’ll fight both Conor and Tony in the same night. Why not? I swear, this is no joke.”

The nonstop Dagestani wrestler has been scheduled to fight Ferguson several times before, with injuries to one fighter or another calling the bout off to the point it seems like it would never happen because it just wasn’t meant to. But that theory could easily be tested yet again because it’s unknown if or when McGregor will actually return to MMA and defend the title.

That could make Ferguson vs. Khabib the final step in earning a ticket to face McGregor, but with the outspoken Irishman on vacation enjoying his $100 million payday for boxing Floyd Mayweather, they – and every other UFC fighter – may never get that chance again.