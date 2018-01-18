Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson Early Betting Odds Released

Oddsmakers have already released the betting odds for the main event of UFC 223.

It’s been well documented by now that UFC President Dana White confirmed on Wednesday that interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson would fight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov at the event.

At one point in time, it appeared that the MMA gods did not want Nurmagomedov and Ferguson to fight each other despite the interest from fight fans across the world wanting to see that fight happen.

After a third attempt, they did not fight each other. Nurmagomedov and Ferguson’s highly-anticipated lightweight match-up was scrapped when Nurmagomedov was rushed to the hospital the day before the weigh-ins prior to the March 4, 2017 UFC 209 pay-per-view (PPV) event. He was unable to compete in his scheduled interim lightweight title match in the co-main event, which was dubbed as the people’s main event.

Now, the promotion has made it for the fourth time and fight fans are hoping that they actually fight each.

In regards to the odds, Ferguson opens up as a firm underdog to Nurmagomedov as Nurmagomedov is set at -200 and Ferguson at +165.

To break those odds down, a winning $100 bet on Nurmagomedov would result in a net profit of $50. On the flip side, a winning $100 bet on Ferguson, meanwhile, would net a profit of $165.

UFC 223 is slated to take place on Saturday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.