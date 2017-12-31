Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of last night’s (Sat. December 30, 2017) UFC 219 pay-per-view (PPV) event, Khabib Nurmagomedov took on striking specialist Edson Barboza.

“The Eagle” came into the fight unbeaten in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career with a record of 24-0. He hadn’t competed inside the Octagon since November of 2016 when he defeated Michael Johnson via submission. The dominant Russian grappler looked to silence any doubters he had left with a win over one of the best strikers the 155-pound division has ever seen.

Barboza came into the event on a three-fight win streak which included an amazing flying knee knockout this past March over Beneil Dariush. He hoped to put the first blemish on Nurmagomedov’s career.

From the opening bell Nurmagomedov was extremely dominant inside the cage. His pressure was relentless and he landed heavy shots on the Brazilian that opened up takedown opportunities. Once on the ground Nurmagomedov smothered Barboza with devastating ground-and-pound, battering the knockout specialist very badly.

In the end, Nurmagomedov took home a very lopsided unanimous decision win as Barboza was able to survive to the final horn.

You can check out the highlights of the fight here below: