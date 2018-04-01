Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts To Tony Ferguson’s UFC 223 Withdrawal

On an Easter Sunday that just so happens to also fall on April Fool’s Day, the MMA world is buzzing with the deflating news that interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was reportedly forced out of his pivotal UFC 223 main event against Khabib Nurmagoemdov next weekend.

After injuring the LCL in his knee, Ferguson was apparently replaced by UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, who will return from his own leg injury to try and hand “The Eagle” his first-ever MMA loss.

Many wondered if the news of the fight being called, which has somehow happened three times before, was a cruel joke, but to this point, it appears that it’s legitimate.

Shortly after the internet started breaking, Khabib got onto Instagram himself to react to the news, wishing Ferguson well but also telling him that he wouldn’t stoop to his level and begin talking smack even though he wanted to:

“Tony heal up man. Just want to advise you, don’t talk too much anymore. Lot of thoughts in my head right now, but I don’t want to become like you. Hope, this lesson will teach you watch your mouth.”

Nurmagomedov has clearly had his own extended issues with staying healthy and making it to his fights, and this point in time it seems like his awaited match with Ferguson just isn’t meant to be.

UFC president Dana White suggested the winner of Holloway vs. Nurmagomedov could fight lightweight champion Conor McGregor possibly this September, but as we’ve seen with “The Notorious'” schedule as of late, nothing is close to guaranteed.

As for Khabib, you could argue his work just got a little easier even though he is facing a surging champion on an incredible win streak because Ferguson was on the same type of run while being the bigger fighter.

For the 25-0 one-man wrecking crew, his opponent most likely doesn’t matter.