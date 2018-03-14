Khabib Nurmagomedov Knocks ‘Burger King’ Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is getting paid big bucks to be featured in the most recent commercial for Burger King to promote their new spicy sandwich.

This is giving some of the best lightweights in the UFC an opportunity to knock McGregor for it, and you can add Khabib Nurmagomedov’s name to that list. There is no love lost between these two fighters.

“I don’t know why they talk about this. A lot of people call him like a king, but he’s not like a king. He’s now Burger King. Now he’s Burger King,” Nurmagomedov told Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports! in a recent interview (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Weekly). “He has money, he has good life, he’s a famous guy. I think it’s better for him if he stay away from good fighters in the lightweight division. For me, too, because when you go to the cage with me it’s not like you’re going to cage with Burger King. This is different. That’s why he has to stay away. “He has money, he’s already the UFC champ, he’s a two division champ, everything is good. Stay away. This is not a Burger King’s sport. This is for real fighters.”

Current interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is slated to fight Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, which takes place on Saturday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Nurmagomedov doesn’t think ‘The Notorious’ will fight any top contenders once he returns to the Octagon under the UFC banner.