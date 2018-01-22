Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains How He Will Humble Conor McGregor

It’s already been announced by the UFC that interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 223.

Keep in mind that there is still one question that has yet to be answered heading into this fight, which is, will it be for the interim title? Well, UFC President Dana White is still making fight fans and the media wait to find out.

What we do know is that White has gone on record by stating that the promotion will stirp the current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor of his title if he doesn’t return soon. If he doesn’t fight in the next few months, then he will no longer be the champ, but he would be the first in line for the title when he returns.

Nurmagomedov stated during the MetroPCS UFC 220 Livestream over the weekend that after he beats Ferguson, McGregor will not be a top priority for him.

“I’m gonna make humble Conor,” said Nurmagomedov (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “I’m gonna beat Tony and I’m gonna say to Conor, ‘Hey, you have to go into the line,’ because you have to deserve this. He has only one fight at 155. I am 25-0 at 155. Undefeated. Undisputed. I’m going to take this belt, and we’ll see what happens.” “I understand this. Fighters try to make money with Conor but I’m not in this sport to make money. I can make money with other stuff in Russia, like a lot of money. I come here to make history, for my legacy.”

UFC 223 is slated to take place on Saturday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.