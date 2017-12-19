Khabib Is Keeping His Weight A Secret Prior To UFC 219

It’s no secret that Khabib Nurmagomedov has struggled to make weight in the past.

The top-ranked UFC lightweight was forced out of his scheduled interim title bout with Tony Ferguson at March’s UFC 209 due to an excessive weight cut.

This time, the Dagistani is keeping his cards close to his vest and isn’t disclosing any information about his current weight as he prepares for a fight against Edson Barboza at UFC 219.

All he said is that he is eight days ahead of schedule at a recent media luncheon for UFC 219 via MMA Fighting:

“Not big. Asking fighters how much they weigh and how old they are is not a good idea. How old are you and how much do you weigh (are) two questions you can’t ask women and fighters.” “I want to see my fights, too. I’m a very big fan of MMA. I watch all fights. It’s not only about UFC; I watch Bellator and other organizations. I like my fights, too. I think first of all, you have to make weight. If you don’t make weight, there’s going to be trouble.”

The undefeated lightweight contender is a hulking presence in the cage but has struggled more than once in making weight against Darrell Horcher and Abel Trujillo.

Nurmagomedov and Barboza could be battling for the next crack at the (interim) lightweight belt as champion Conor McGregor mulls over his next move, but nothing is even remotely certain in the UFC lightweight division as of right now.

Do you think Khabib will make weight for UFC 219? Will his weight cut affect his performance against Barboza?