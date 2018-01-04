Khabib: Conor Only Wants Fight With Old Floyd & ‘Marijuana Guy’ Nate Diaz

After Khabib Nurmagomedov’s brutally dominant smashing of Edson Barboza in the co-main event of last weekend’s (Sat., December 30, 2017) UFC 219 from Las Vegas, “The Eagle” said he was willing to fight divisional champion Conor McGregor and interim champion Tony Ferguson on the same night.

And with rumors of a potential bout with McGregor surfacing, the dominant Dagestani is back with a new offer for the elusive Irish champ, who is currently on the sidelines reportedly seeking a promoter’s stake in his next fight.

Khabib told TMZ Sports (via Bloody Elbow) earlier today he would go as far as to fight McGregor for free:

Asked how much it would take to meet McGregor, Khabib said he would take the exact opposite path of “The Notorious'” long-winded contract dispute and fight for zero dollars because he’s here to fight for as long as he can:

“Zero. Zero, man. I don’t need money. I need only real fight. Fight for the title. I don’t fight for the money, I fight for my legacy, I fight for history, I fight for my people. That’s why I am here. Three rounds? I am tired about this. I need like 50, 60 rounds. I want to fight all night.”

Perhaps looking to make up for lost time from the numerous injuries holding him back the last few years, Khabib doubled down on his suggestion of fighting McGregor and Ferguson on the same night:

“This is what I want. I need Tony and Conor same night. Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor, same night.”

As for the official champ, “The Eagle” said he no longer wants real fights after he participated in a long rivalry with “marijuana guy” Nate Diaz or an aging Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring:

“Now, everybody forget about [McGregor] because he doesn’t want real fight,” Nurmagomedov said. “He fight with only like 45-years old Floyd Mayweather or marijuana guy who lose 10 times in UFC, Nate Diaz. You know, like this is crazy. “He has to defend his belt.”

That’s what the entire MMA world is hoping, Khabib.

We just may not see it for several months – if ever again.