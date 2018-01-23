Kevin Lee Predicts Winner Of Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Since dropping a third-round submission to Tony Ferguson in an interim lightweight title bout this past October, Kevin Lee has made it clear that he’s taking some time off to switch some things around regarding his training and lifestyle.

Ferguson, however, is preparing to return to the Octagon, as it was recently announced that he would be taking on Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 223 on April 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Recently speaking on that fight, Lee said that he thinks Ferguson will get passed Nurmagomedov before beating ‘the hell out of’ undisputed champion Conor McGregor:

“Khabib’s the number one contender, and Conor’s sitting on the outside for that,” Lee told BJPenn.com. “I don’t know. I like that [Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov] fight. I think that fight’s a lot more interesting than people give it credit for. I don’t know. I think Tony will be better all around, and be able to wear down on Khabib, and then he’ll go out there, he’ll beat the hell out of Conor, and I think I’m [going to] squeeze my way up in there one way or another.”

As for Lee, “The Motown Phenom” admits that he’ll be keeping a close eye on how the 155-pound title picture shakes out, although he is focused on landing a rematch with Ferguson at some point:

“It’s going to be interesting,” he said. “That’s why I’ve been sitting back, trying to see how this whole thing shakes out, and get in where I do. Yeah, right now, like I said, I’m sitting on it. I’m getting a lot of different looks, changing up a lot of stuff. We’ll see where it’s going to land. We’ll see where it’s going. I don’t know. I’m looking to those three. Those are the big three. Ferguson right now is the one that I’m really gunning for, and I realize that it’s a good three wins away from that, but we going to see.”

Who do you expect to come out on top when Ferguson and Nurmagomedov finally meet in New York?