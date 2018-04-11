Kevin Lee Blasts ‘Cokehead’ Conor McGregor

Top UFC lightweight star Kevin Lee had some choice words for Conor McGregor.

Lee was last seen in the Octagon when he took on Tony Ferguson at the UFC 216 PPV (pay-per-view) event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lee initially missed weight for his interim lightweight title bout against Ferguson, which served as the main event of the show.

Lee came in one pound over the 155-pound limit and had to cut the last pound and had one hour to do it. He was able to do so despite him battling a staph infection.

After the situation, Lee went on record by admitting that the entire process was among his worst ever and “damn near killed” him. Ferguson would go onto win that fight.

Lee now has his next fight lined up and while doing promotion for the upcoming bout, he spoke with MMA Junkie about the antics of McGregor last week that saw him attack a bus and later being arrested.

Lee questions McGregor’s decision to make such a scene but also doesn’t want to give him more press than he already has.

“I think you do have to blame some of the media for blowing the dude’s head up, and he just feel like his (expletive) don’t stink,” Lee told MMAjunkie. “I think a lot of what you see is frustration. I think he knows he ain’t been the champ for a while. He don’t know what else to do. He’s acting like a child. It’s retarded. I ain’t going to give that cokehead too much press.” “That’s just the fight game,” Lee said. “What Khabib did I didn’t feel was disrespectful. I didn’t see nothing out of line. And if it was out of line that’s not the way to go about it. I think Conor, he wants to be this gangster, he wants to be this thug, but he ain’t really from there. If it’s me, I got in this game to get away from that, to get away from having to do (expletive) like it. It seems like he is trying to get there and then he’s going back to where I came from it. It’s backwards to me. It don’t really make sense. “You can tell the man don’t know what he’s doing, because when you have that type of money, you ain’t supposed to throw (expletive). You supposed to be out somewhere holding up a newspaper in front of cameras: ‘I ain’t nowhere near the scene. But somebody will get touched.’ That whole situation is laughable. It’s laughable to someone like me, and I hate giving it press really.”

Regarding his next fight, Lee is expected to face Edson Barboza at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 128 event, which takes place on April 21, 2018, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.