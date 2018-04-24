Kevin Lee Addresses Potential Weight Class Change

Kevin Lee has addressed the speculation about him potentially moving up a weight class.

It’s well known that Lee missed weight in his first attempt for his scheduled bout at UFC Atlantic City.

Lee weighed in at 157 pounds with only three minutes to spare in the two-hour window. This marked the first time that he had missed weight.

If you recall, at the UFC 216 PPV (pay-per-view) event in Las Vegas, Nevada in October of 2016, Lee initially missed weight for his interim lightweight title bout against Tony Ferguson, which served as the main event of the show.

Lee came in one pound over the 155-pound limit and had to cut the last pound and had one hour to do it. He was able to do so despite him battling a staph infection.

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Atlantic City (April 21, 2018) at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on FOX Sports 1, Lee picked up a TKO win in the fifth round over Edson Barboza.

Lee recently went on record by stating that he has no immediate plans to move up to 170 and is determined to win the lightweight title.