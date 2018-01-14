Kamaru Usman vs. Emil Weber Meek Full Fight Video Highlights

On the main card of last night’s (Sun. January 14, 2018) UFC St. Louis card a great welterweight match-up between Kamaru Usman and Emil Weber Meek took place.

Usman is one of the hottest prospects at 170 pounds, not having lost his last 10 fights. Since making his UFC debut in 2015, when he won The Ultimate Fighter 21 (TUF 21), he has won six-straight under the promotion’s banner. With yet another win Usman could propel himself into the top five of the welterweight division and make a case for a title shot against a big name opponent.

Meek came into the fight on a four-fight win streak after winning his UFC debut via unanimous decision at UFC 206 this past December. A win over one of the hottest prospects in the division would certainly put him on the map.

From bell to bell Usman utilizes his superior wrestling ability, despite adamant effort from Meek to attempt to make the fight an ugly striking battle. After three rounds were up, there was no doubt that “The Nigerian Nightmare” had the decision win locked up. Usman was awarded the unanimous decision victory on the judges’ scorecards.

Here are the full fight video highlights: