Top Welterweights Engage In All-Out Twitter War Of Accusations

By
Matt McNulty
-
0
The welterweight division is an absolute shark tank these days, with numerous worthy contenders angling for a shot at Tyron Woodley’s belt.

Three of those welterweight contenders went to war on Twitter on Wednesday after an inflammatory tweet from Kamaru Usman’s manager, with Usman exchanging barbs with Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal.

Check out their war of words for yourself!

Usman and Till went back and forth for a while before Masvidal jumped into the fray upon seeing Ali’s tweet suggesting “Gamebread” had turned down a fight with Usman. Naturally, he didn’t hold back in classic Masvidal fashion.

Masvidal’s manager, Ibrahim Kawa, weighed in on the matter too, claiming that Masvidal was never offered Usman, despite Ali’s tweet.

With Usman undefeated in seven UFC appearances, the Nigerian-American has had trouble finding an opponent as of late. Till too has had issues getting a fight; the Englishman is currently slated to headline UFC Liverpool in May, however he does not have an opponent yet.

Do you agree with Usman’s manager that other fighters are ducking “The Nigerian Nightmare”? Who came out on top of this Twitter battle?

