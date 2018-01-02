Justin Gaethje Reveals Who He’d Like To Fight Next

Justin Gaethje is without question one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster.

Since making his promotional debut earlier this year, the former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champion has taken part in two of the best fights of 2017: a bout against Michael Johnson that he won via second round TKO this past July and a bout against Eddie Alvarez that he lost via third round knockout last month.

Despite the loss, Gaethje will certainly be booked in another big fight, and he revealed on today’s edition of The MMA Hour that he’d like to fight Kevin Lee next:

“We will see, but I want to beat up Kevin Lee,” Gaethje said. “That’s who I really want to beat up. I just like punching loudmouths in the face,” he said. “First and only time I met I was nice, then he started talking shit that I was fanboying over him. He doesn’t understand what showing people respect is. I will never show him respect again that’s for sure.”

According to Gaethje, the two first met at a press conference last summer where he claims that Lee looked like a ‘kung fu star’:

“I had no idea who he was. He looked like a kung fu star. I thought he was a movie star,” he said.

Similar to Gaethje, Lee is also coming off of a loss, as he was stopped by interim 155-pound champion Tony Ferguson this past October. However, he remains a highly skilled fighter, and one of the most entertaining personalities in the UFC.

Would you like to see Gaethje and Lee do battle next?