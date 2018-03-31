Justin Gaethje Eyeing Rematch With Eddie Alavarez

Former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champion Justin Gaethje suffered the first loss of his professional career late last year when he was viciously stopped by Eddie Alvarez in the third round of their UFC 218 match-up.

Gaethje will now look to rebound against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC on FOX 29, which is set for April 14, 2018, and he feels as if him and Poirier will put on quite the show for the fans:

“Before Eddie landed that knee, I was never in serious trouble,” Gaethje told MMAjunkie Radio. “He did land some good body shots that did hurt my body for five, 10 seconds, but I was able to recover fast. Dustin is going to have a hell of a time putting me away. “It’s going to be a great fight for the fans, and Dustin has just as good a chance as me to get my hand raised,” he said.

Prior to his fight against Alvarez, Gaethje had won 18-straight fights including a stoppage victory over Michael Johnson in his UFC debut last July.

Poirier, meanwhile, is 2-0-1 in his last three fights and will likely provide Gaethje with another tough test. However, the 29-year-old Gaethje expects to get passed “The Diamond” and call for another big fight:

“If I go out and finishes the other, then there’s not a lot of argument,” he said. “If I go out and win, I’m fighting Eddie Alvarez, or I’m getting a shot at the title. That’s what I’m going to call for.”

Who do you expect to come out on top next month in Glendale, Arizona?