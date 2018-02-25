Josh Emmett Posts Pic Of Brutal Orlando Injury

In the main event of last night’s (Feb. 24, 2018) UFC on FOX 28 from Orlando, Florida, Josh Emmett suffered a vicious second-round TKO loss to red-hot contender Jeremy Stephens. And not only did he suffer a loss, but he suffered various facial injuries as well.

Taking to his official Instagram account earlier today, Emmett put those injuries on display, while also writing that he expects a rematch between he and Stephens to take place in the future:

Prior to last night, Emmett had scored back-to-back victories over Felipe Arantes and Ricardo Lamas.

Stephens, on the other hand, is now riding a three-fight winning streak that includes victories over Gilbert Melendez, Doo Ho Choi and Emmett.