Josh Emmett Dusts Ricardo Lamas In UFC on FOX 26 Co-Headliner

Josh Emmett made a statement in his knockout victory over Ricardo Lamas

Emmett vs. Lamas served as UFC on FOX 26’s co-main event. The featherweights went head-to-head inside the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. This one didn’t last very long and the result was nothing short of stunning.

Emmett threw some heavy leather early, but the punches were blocked. A body kick found the mark for Lamas. Emmett kept his opponent honest with heavy hooks. Lamas mixed things up with a body kick into a high kick. A leg kick was there for Lamas. Emett landed a left hook out of nowhere and Lamas was out cold.

Final Result: Josh Emmett def. Ricardo Lamas via KO (Punch) – R1, 4:33