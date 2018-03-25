Josh Barnett Reacts To USADA’s Decision About His Doping Case

Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett has commented on his USADA doping case.

It’s been well documented that Barnett failed an out-of-competition drug test stemming from a Dec. 9, 2016, screening.

The agency announced Friday that Barnett only received only a public reprimand following arbitration in his USADA doping case, which means that he will receive no suspension and can return to the Octagon right away.

His legal team was able to show the arbitrator that the ostarine came due a tainted supplement.

It should be noted that Ostarine is not approved by the FDA and is illegally sold in the United States as a performance-enhancer.

Not long after the new was made publicly, Barnett took to his official Twitter account to give his side of things:

“I proved my innocence as I stated from the beginning and now I can look towards getting back in the ring in the neat future. The time I lost though can never be regained. It should not havr had to come to all of this. Ever onwards…”

The arbiter who handled the case believed Barnett’s stance that he had taken a tainted supplement. Thus, a statement was released by saying that Barnett was not trying to cheat: