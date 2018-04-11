Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens Targeted For Upcoming UFC Event

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo wanted the fight, and it appears he’s getting it.

If you recall, Aldo has called out UFC veteran Jeremey Stephens for a fight. The good news is that this is a fight that makes sense from a booking standpoint and it appears that both fighters are on board for this fight.

Just last month, Aldo noted that he would like to have this fight take place at the upcoming UFC 224 pay-per-view event.

Stephens then responded to Aldo’s challenge, and he didn’t use many words for his reaction. Although, he is not down to fight in Brazil, but rather at the UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

Aldo’s contract with the UFC will expire in the near future. He will fight out his deal with the promotion then decided whether he wants to re-sign with the UFC or take action on his dream of pursuing a career as a pro-boxer.

Despite the fact that he lost in a title rematch with champ Max Holloway last December, he wants to win another UFC title again, and maybe a win over Stephens could get him that opportunity.

According to a report by Combate, a fight between Aldo and Stephens is slated to co-headline a UFC Fight Night event in Canada on July 28th. Keep in mind that a city has yet to be announced for the upcoming event.

It was also noted in this report that both fighters have verbally agreed to the fight, but the contracts are yet to be signed.

The Las Vegas-based promotion is expected to announce this fight shortly. As of this writing, there’s no word on the main event for this upcoming show.