Jose Aldo Eyes Fight With Jeremy Stephens At Upcoming PPV

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has his sights on his next possible opponent.

Aldo has called out UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens for a fight. The good news is that this is a fight that makes sense from a booking standpoint and it appears that both fighters are on board for this fight.

The former featherweight champion recently conducted an interview with Brazil’s Combate News and during that interview, he noted that he would like to have this fight take place at the upcoming UFC 224 pay-per-view event.

“We’re trying to land a spot there,” Aldo said (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “I was supposed to have fought in April; it didn’t happen. So we’re just waiting on the opponent. For sure,” Aldo said. “He’s a guy who asked to fight us. I’ve already sent Dana (White, UFC president) a message saying I want this fight. I think it’s a great fight, and I’m just waiting to hear back.”

The UFC 224 pay-per-view event is slated to go down on Saturday, May 12 in Rio de Janeiro. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

This show already has a main event set. It was officially announced earlier this week that women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes would make her next title defense against rising contender Raquel Pennington.

Stephens has responded to Aldo’s challenge, and he didn’t use many words for his reaction. Although, he is not down to fight in Brazil, but rather at the UFC 225 pay-per-view event. He posted the following on his official Twitter account:

The UFC 225 pay-per-view event slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

As of this writing, Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes, Claudia Gadelha taking on Carla Esparza, and Joseph Benavidez meeting Sergio Pettis have already been confirmed for the upcoming event.

The show doesn’t have the main event yet, but UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker recently took to his official Twitter account to lay down the challenge to Yoel Romero for their fight to take place at this upcoming pay-per-view event, which could serve as the main event.