Jorge Masvidal Shares Message Exchange With ‘Racist’ Michael Bisping

Jorge Masvidal is not backing down as he continues to pursue his quest to fight former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. However, it appears that Bisping wants no part of their beef that Masvidal is trying to start.

Masvidal decided that Tuesday was a good time to release a supposed direct-message exchange with Bisping via social media. It looked like an almost perfect transcribed version of their back and forth trash talk.

As seen in the messages Masvidal blasted Bisping for ripping up the Cuban flag and accused him of being a racist. Bisping dismisses Masvidal in turn.

“U had a chance to talk like men in private u choose to Make scene in front of fans n ufc staff,” wrote Masvidal with laughing emojis. “U such a hoe.” “(Expletive) you little (expletive),” Bisping replied. “Get a life you sad (expletive).” Bisping declared in the exchange, “listen I’m not interested in any beef. You do your thing, I’ll do mine.”

It should be noted that Bisping remains medically suspended following a first-round knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum this past month at UFC Fight Night 122. On the flip side, Masvidal suffered a decision loss to Stephen Thompson at UFC 217.

Masvidal wrote the following in the caption of the Instagram post about the exchange: