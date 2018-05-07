Jorge Masvidal Calls Out ‘F*cking Coward’ Neil Magny

Welterweight contender Neil Magny was scheduled to take on Gunnar Nelson at UFC Fight Night 130 on May 27 in Liverpool, England, but Nelson was recently forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury.

Following that announcement, Jorge Masvidal offered to step in and replace Nelson, although he said that the bout would have to take place at a catchweight. According to “Gamebred”, Magny rejected the offer and it hasn’t been the first time he’s done so either:

“Magny has said no two times in the past, this one here will be a third time,” Masvidal said on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “The other two times was at 170 pounds. So maybe he can say that he’s a professional and he stays ready, but he’s such a fucking square, saying that 180 was…whatever he just didn’t want to do it. Mind you, I was a 155’r three years ago.”

Magny hasn’t competed since this past December when he scored a decision victory over former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit. Masvidal, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back losses to former title challengers Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson.

“Gamebred” also revealed that he’s been dealing with injuries, which is why he wouldn’t be able to make the 170-pound welterweight limit. And although he said he wasn’t sure how the UFC felt about the fight taking place at a catchweight, he did confirm that the promotion was interested in the possibility:

“I know for a fact that the UFC wanted the fight and were very excited about the fight. So now you know that there is a bitch in the building and his name is Magny,” Masvidal said. “I’m not saying UFC accepted 180, but when the offer came to them I know they were like, ‘Let’s do it, let’s try to make it happen.’ But this fucking coward said no.”

UFC Fight Night 130 is set to be headlined by a welterweight clash between Thompson and Darren Till.