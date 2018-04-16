Jon Jones Reacts To Daniel Cormier’s Recent Comments

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is preparing to take on heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic in the main event of July 7’s UFC 226 from Las Vegas, Nevada, but there remains one opponent who “DC” would like to once again get his hands on:

“I want to fight Jon Jones. I do. I still feel I can win,” Cormier said in a media scrum on Friday. “I know that I’ve lost twice, and the last fight, I got kicked in the head. But I feel like we were having a good fight. And I feel like every fight’s been good. And I feel like if we fought a third time it would be even better.”

Cormier and Jones have a long and troubled history together that includes the two fighting twice. At UFC 182 in January 2015, Jones successfully defended his title against Cormier with a unanimous decision victory. Then, the two rematched at UFC 214 last July where Jones reclaimed the title with a brutal third-round head kick knockout.

Following the rematch, however, it was revealed that Jones failed a USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) administered drug test. His future is currently unclear, but a lengthy suspension is not out of the question for him.

Regardless of how Jones’ situation plays out, it appears as if the former 205-pound king would welcome a trilogy match with “DC”:

Come get me baby https://t.co/c0XYGfHprb — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 14, 2018

Do you expect to see the two lock horns for a third time?