Jon Jones Makes Intriguing Promise To Alexander Gustafsson

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has fired back at Alexander Gustafsson.

There is some history between these two fighters as Jones successfully retained his light heavyweight title over Gustafsson back at UFC 165 in 2013 by decision.

It was a close war that saw both men have their moments and one of the best fights in the history of the promotion. Some fight fans could even argue that the former title contender may have won the fight.

So much so that the talk of a rematch was real enough that it would’ve probably been made if Jones didn’t have personal and legal issues since that fight.

Earlier this week, Gustafsson appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show to talk about various topics including Jones.

During that appearance, the former title contender went on record by stating that beating Jones is “bigger than taking the belt,” then he signed a “lucrative” new deal with the UFC.

This leads us to Thursday where Jones went to his official Twitter account to respond to Gustafsson’s comments by stating that Gustafsson will never beat him. He wrote the following on the social media platform:

@AlexTheMauler Beat me in three? Your hands were the only thing you had over me in our first fight. That gap is closing fast. Our first fight will be the greatest thing you’ve ever done inside of that octagon. You will never beat me, that’s my promise to you.

@AlexTheMauler Beat me in three? Your hands were the only thing you had over me in our first fight. That gap is closing fast. Our first fight will be the greatest thing you’ve ever done inside of that octagon. You will never beat me, that’s my promise to you. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 20, 2018

Broke a nice sweat in my garage tonight pic.twitter.com/kyN0KnL4dn — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 20, 2018

Jones tested positive for Turinabol before his fight with Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 and the CSAC later revoked Jones’ MMA license and fined him $205,000 at the hearing held earlier this year that would determine Jones’ fate as a result of this drug test.

Now, Jones is waiting for a hearing about the decision made by USADA regarding his punishment.