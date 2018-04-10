Jon Jones Goes Off On Tyson Griffin On Twitter, Griffin Posts Private Messages

Jon Jones managed to find his way into the news despite Conor McGregor’s well-publicized trip to New York City. After former UFC lightweight Tyson Griffin tweeted at Jones regarding his botched Nike sponsorship, Jones snapped back in the worst kind of way.

See the exchange for yourself:

Well there goes @TheNotoriousMMA lossing his @BurgerKing deal faster than @JonnyBones lost his @Nike deal!! Or did he?? More💰more problems 🧐🤔 — Tyson Griffin (@TysonGriffin) April 5, 2018

Jones didn’t let that shade slide, and promptly put it all into perspective for Griffin, so to speak:

@TysonGriffin my dream was to be sponsored by Nike as a high school wrestler, became an adult and made it happen. Even had my own sneaker which sold out within a day. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2018

@TysonGriffin What ever happened with your Nike deal, I don’t remember. I’ll wait… — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2018

@TysonGriffin You can tell by the tone of your tweet that you’re happy Connor may be losing his deal. Disguise yourself as an MMA coach or a MMA personality, I just see a bitter bitch who’s the size of my dick — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2018

Jones even private messaged Griffin to further make his point, as evidenced when Griffin posted those private messages in a very public tweet.

2 years ago I kept this private because I almost felt bad for @JonnyBones but now I’ll just let you all judge for yourselves. pic.twitter.com/s4eZfv8M25 — Tyson Griffin (@TysonGriffin) April 10, 2018

@TysonGriffin It’s hilarious that you reposted our private messages, I meant every word I said. At first I thought your hatred was DC related but now I’m starting to think you are just an envious little bastard. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2018

@TysonGriffin At the end of the day, I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty fun shitting on you. Just because I’m the bigger man doesn’t mean I have to sit back be quiet and listen to your cyber attack. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2018

@TysonGriffin hope this has gained you a few more followers. I’m sure you were reply to my last message. Be quiet for a while and come out with more hatred in a few more months. It’s your pattern. You’re cute, my little pet 😘 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2018

@TysonGriffin last thing, don’t call me brother. My brothers are over 6 feet and champions… Hitting me with that soft shit after getting verbally body bagged. Stop throwing tomatoes from the sidelines bro, you’re whack — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2018

It’s safe to say that Jones buried Tyson Griffin on this one, but in a way, Griffin still has a point. Bones’ defense is just brutal though. If you start with him, he’ll be sure to finish it.