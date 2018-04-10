Jon Jones Goes Off On Tyson Griffin On Twitter, Griffin Posts Private Messages

By
Matt McNulty
-
0
Jon Jones managed to find his way into the news despite Conor McGregor’s well-publicized trip to New York City. After former UFC lightweight Tyson Griffin tweeted at Jones regarding his botched Nike sponsorship, Jones snapped back in the worst kind of way.

See the exchange for yourself:

Jones didn’t let that shade slide, and promptly put it all into perspective for Griffin, so to speak:

Jones even private messaged Griffin to further make his point, as evidenced when Griffin posted those private messages in a very public tweet.

It’s safe to say that Jones buried Tyson Griffin on this one, but in a way, Griffin still has a point. Bones’ defense is just brutal though. If you start with him, he’ll be sure to finish it.

