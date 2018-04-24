Jon Jones Continues Twitter Assault On Alexander Gustafsson

By
Tom Niston
-
0
SHARE

One’s a disgraced former champion who may be facing a multiple-year suspension for steroids and the other is 3-3 in his last six fights, but that isn’t stopping longtime rivals Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson from continually throwing down on social media.

Jones jumped into Gustafsson’s online feud with current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier last night, focusing on “The Mauler’s” tough talk despite losses to both “Bones” and “DC”:

Gustafsson responded last night by teasing Jones’ issues with performance-enhancing drugs, saying that he fought tough in the championship rounds thanks to the ‘good stuff’:

That sent Jones on a reaction spree, taunting the Swedish contender by chronicling his legendary resumé of former champions on his list:

Jones made it personal by referring back to his classic bout against Gustafsson at UFC 165 almost five years ago, asking “The Mauler” if he truly thought he was on PEDs when he outlasted him by decision:

Finally, Jones resorted to the juvenile with a good ‘ol ‘American balls’ reference:

Another day, another chapter in the saga of Jones and Gus.

Their first fight was arguably the greatest fight in the history of storied 205-pound class, but several roadblocks stand in the way of the two towering superstars ever facing off in the octagon again.

Even though the hype for such a fight has obviously cooled over the past five years, it still retains a certain amount of intrigue and bad blood even after so much time.

If only Jones could make it back to the octagon soon, their rivalry could become so much more than a back-and-forth smack talk battle on Twitter – just don’t count on it anytime soon.

