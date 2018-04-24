Jon Jones Continues Twitter Assault On Alexander Gustafsson

One’s a disgraced former champion who may be facing a multiple-year suspension for steroids and the other is 3-3 in his last six fights, but that isn’t stopping longtime rivals Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson from continually throwing down on social media.

Jones jumped into Gustafsson’s online feud with current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier last night, focusing on “The Mauler’s” tough talk despite losses to both “Bones” and “DC”:

I don’t even like DC and I enjoyed this. Too funny 😂 Alex bring all your tough guy shit to the championship rounds next time 🤙🏾 https://t.co/CSHLq7HlB2 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 24, 2018

Gustafsson responded last night by teasing Jones’ issues with performance-enhancing drugs, saying that he fought tough in the championship rounds thanks to the ‘good stuff’:

😂 coming from u man.. being tough is going true the champ rounds without the “good stuff” 🤔 now step up and I’ll show u!! — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) April 24, 2018

That sent Jones on a reaction spree, taunting the Swedish contender by chronicling his legendary resumé of former champions on his list:

Brilliant come back, just what I expected from you. I guess shogun, rampage, Bader etc. could all use the same excuse now too. Do you look yourself in the mirror and call yourself champ now that “I cheated” — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 24, 2018

Jones made it personal by referring back to his classic bout against Gustafsson at UFC 165 almost five years ago, asking “The Mauler” if he truly thought he was on PEDs when he outlasted him by decision:

Please tell me you convinced yourself that I was on steroids during our fight 🤣 please tell me you convinced yourself I was ever on steroids🤣 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 24, 2018

Finally, Jones resorted to the juvenile with a good ‘ol ‘American balls’ reference:

The only “good stuff” I used to send you packing was my big old American balls. Try spending a little more time here, maybe you’ll learn a thing or two — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 24, 2018

Another day, another chapter in the saga of Jones and Gus.

Their first fight was arguably the greatest fight in the history of storied 205-pound class, but several roadblocks stand in the way of the two towering superstars ever facing off in the octagon again.

Even though the hype for such a fight has obviously cooled over the past five years, it still retains a certain amount of intrigue and bad blood even after so much time.

If only Jones could make it back to the octagon soon, their rivalry could become so much more than a back-and-forth smack talk battle on Twitter – just don’t count on it anytime soon.