Jon Jones’ Coach Predicts Return Date & Opponent

Despite all of the drama surrounding Jon Jones, his coach has a prediction for his return date and opponent.

Unfortunately, the former UFC light heavyweight champion’s history has been well documented, and it’s lengthy. He failed an in-competition drug test at UFC 214 after he beat Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event on July 29 in Anaheim, California on PPV (pay-per-view) to regain the title. Jones tested positive for Turinabol.

As a result of that failed drug test, he has been stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title and removed from the official UFC rankings.

He was also been provisionally suspended by USADA pending a full investigation by the CAC (California Athletic Commission), and Cormier was reinstated as the champion of the light heavyweight division.

He has had a long string of incidents despite his success that not only cost him money but opportunities to build his legacy.

The former champion has been stripped of three different UFC belts (also a record) and failed multiple drug tests by USADA to go along with myriad legal troubles outside of the cage. Now, Jones is facing a possible four-year suspension.

Brandon “Six Gun” Gibson, who is a JacksonWink striking coach, took to social media to not only predict when the former light heavyweight champion would return but as well as who against. He wrote the following on his official Twitter account:

“Let’s give this another try – I predict we see Jones vs. DC 3 for the HW title Dec 29, 18.”