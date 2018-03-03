Jon Fitch’s Bellator Debut Set For This Spring

Former UFC and World Series of Fighting (WSOF) contender Jon Fitch made headlines when he signed with Bellator earlier this week.

And now, the 40-year-old’s promotional debut has been set, as it was recently announced that he would be taking on veteran striker Paul Daley in the co-main event of Bellator 199, which is set to take place on May 12, 2018, from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Fitch last competed this past June, scoring a submission victory over Brian Foster at PFL 1 in Daytona Beach, Florida. He’s currently riding a four-fight winning streak that includes victories over Yushin Okami, Joao Zeferino, and Jake Shields.

Daley, on the other hand, is coming off of an impressive stoppage victory over Lorenz Larkin this past September. Prior to that, however, he was submitted by Rory MacDonald last May.

Bellator 199 is set to be headlined by a heavyweight grand prix bout between Ryan Bader and Muhammed Lawal.