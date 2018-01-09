‘Big’ John McCarthy Joins Bellator Commentary Team

Now that Jimmy Smith has departed from Bellator MMA, the promotion has officially announced who will be serving as the color commentator for their first event of the new year.

The promotion announced on Tuesday morning via a press release that they have come to an agreement with longtime referee John McCarthy to serve as the color commentator. His first time on the team will be at Bellator 192.

According to the release, he will also “provide a unique level of first-hand insight to the plethora of original content” produced by their digital team.

It was also announced that former UFC title contender and current Bellator star Chael Sonnen had signed an extension with the promotion to remain a part of select broadcasts. Sonnen and McCarthy will split events.

Bellator 192 is set to take place on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The preliminary card will air online at 6:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 8:00 PM EST.

Douglas Lima defends the welterweight title against Rory MacDonald in the main event while Quinton “Rampage” Jackson vs. Sonnen in a Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarter Final bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the main card is Michael Chandler vs. Goiti Yamauchi in a lightweight bout, Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Henry Corrales in a featherweight bout and Aaron Pico vs. Shane Kruchten in a featherweight bout.