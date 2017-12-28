Joe Rogan Reveals Interesting Theory For Jon Jones’ Downfall

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan has an interesting theory for the downfall of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Unfortunately, Jones’ history has been well documented, and it’s lengthy. He failed an in-competition drug test at UFC 214 after he beat Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event on July 29 in Anaheim, California on PPV (pay-per-view) to regain the title. Jones tested positive for Turinabol.

As a result of that failed drug test, he has been stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title and removed from the official UFC rankings.

He was also been provisionally suspended by USADA pending a full investigation by the CAC (California Athletic Commission) and Cormier was reinstated as the champion of the light heavyweight division.

He has had a long string of incidents despite his success that not only cost him money but opportunities to build his legacy.

The former champion has been stripped of three different UFC belts (also a record) and failed multiple drug tests by USADA to go along with myriad legal troubles outside of the cage. Now, Jones is facing a possible four-year suspension.

In a recent episode of his JRE MMA Show podcast, Rogan pointed to brain injury as a possible reason for Jones’ actions.

“There’s a symptom of something else going on,” Rogan said (transcript via MMA Weekly). People don’t like to discuss this but one of the things that it easily could be is that Jon has impulse control [issues] because he’s been sparring and fighting at the highest level of the sport for many, many years now and he’s gotten hit in the head a gang of times. There’s no way around it.” “There was an article I posted on Twitter that came up a couple of days ago, these neuroscientists were examining brain injury and violent behavior and like how they’re connected,” he continued. “How damage to certain areas of the brain has irreparable consequences on the decision-making ability of the person who gets hit.”

The article Rogan was likely referring to was a study done by neurologist Ryan Darby. If you haven’t seen the article, it concluded that brain lesions caused by a stroke or trauma could contribute to criminal behavior.