Joe Rogan Has Interesting Theory About Francis Ngannou’s Training For UFC 220

Leave it up to longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan to come up with this theory.

As seen at Saturday’s UFC 220 event at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on pay-per-view, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic successfully retained his title in the main event by scoring a dominant decision win over the title contender.

Ngannou was gassed after the first round and lost in a lopsided fashion. Following the fight, Ngannou made it known that this fight was a major learning experience for him.

Ngannou had moments of success in the opening two rounds but was unable to counter Miocic’s wrestling-heavy gameplan. This leads us to Rogan, who talked with both fighters after the fight in the Octagon. He believes that kind of preparation is unacceptable in the current era of MMA.

“Before, everyone was saying, ‘Oh my God, he’s in tremendous shape, everything is amazing,’” Rogan said on a recent episode of the JRE MMA Show podcast, per MMA Junkie. “Then afterwards it’s like, ‘Oh, he doesn’t train on the ground.’ What? He doesn’t train on the ground? They go, ‘All he wants to do is strike.’ You can’t let him do that. You can’t let him. “He’s going to fight a Division-I wrestler,” he continued. “How is he going to do this? How is he going to stand up? He’s going to magically get up? You have to train it.”

Ngannou stated after the fight that he fully understands that this fight showed him that he needs to improve as a fighter if he wants to make his goal come true and become heavyweight champion one day.