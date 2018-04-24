Joe Rogan Explains Why It’s Hard For UFC To Discipline Conor McGregor

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan understands that Conor McGregor is a special talent.

Make no mistake about it, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is the biggest fighter that the UFC has under contract right now. Fight fans could make the argument that he’s the biggest star that the promotion has ever had.

With that being said, he has caused some trouble outside of the Octagon that has received bad press. Some people might say that any press is good press, but others may disagree.

First, McGregor got in trouble when he stormed the cage during a Bellator event to celebrate with a teammate but ended up striking a Bellator employee almost physical with referee Marc Goddard back in November.

Most recently, McGregor and several members of his entourage decided to fly from Ireland to Brooklyn, New York earlier this month to get revenge on current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This led to him attacking the fighter bus that had Khabib on and he was arrested as a result.

He was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. McGregor still has a court date set for June 14th to face his charges.

While speaking with Kevin Lee on the latest episode of his MMA Show, Rogan talked about how UFC President Dana White and other promotion officials treat McGregor differently when he acts out compared to other fighters.

“He just keeps f**king up with this kind of stuff and no one’s saying, ‘Get rid of him!’” said Rogan (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “He’s worth so much money. It’s really fascinating. Imagine if Ray Borg and him switched sides. If Ray Borg showed up with all his boys and was screaming and yelling and threw a dolly at the window, it’s a done deal forever. Think about Paul Daley. Paul Daley must be at home going, ‘Motherf**ker! F**k Dana White!’ “Until you get to that stratosphere that Conor McGregor – there’s so much money to be made, that’s the problem. The rules get bent. All Paul Daley did was throw a punch at Josh Kosheck after [fight was over]. It didn’t even connect! That could have been sorted out.” “There’s a level to the game where you’re so valuable – if Conor McGregor does a pay-per-view fight, especially if they do all that crazy nonsense with Mayweather – if they ever did that, they’re just printing money,” said Rogan. “They’re printing money. It’s so hard for them to not take that money.” “I don’t think New York is ever letting that motherf**ker fight there again,” said Rogan. “I just don’t think they’re gonna do that. They don’t play games. That athletic commission is a different commission. They’re new to MMA and that was embarrassing to them. Him throwing the f**king dolly and the fact that they let him get in there with all his boys, the whole thing was just so thuggish.”

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since beating Eddie Alvarez to become a two-division champ at UFC 205 in November of 2016.