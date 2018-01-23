Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas Opening Betting Odds Released

The early betting odds for the rematch between current UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 223 have been set.

Leading into this fight, some things have changed but also have stayed the same as Jedrzejczyk is still the betting favorite over the newly crowned champion.

The UFC has already announced that Namajunas will defend her title against Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event of UFC 223, which is slated to take place UFC 223 is slated to take place on Saturday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov will headline this event.



This marks the second time that Namajunas will take on previously undefeated Jedrzejczyk. If you recall, they fought back in November at UFC 217 where Namajunas won with a first-round knockout. This was a shocker to oddsmakers as Jedrzejczyk closed as a more than 8-1 favorite.



Veteran MMA oddsmaker Joey Oddessa has set the odds for Jedrzejczyk at -225 with Namajunas coming back at +180. By breaking it down, a winning $100 bet on Jedrzejczyk would result in a net profit of $44.44. On the flip side, a winning $100 bet on Namajunas, meanwhile, would net a profit of $180.

Going into their first encounter, Jedrzejczyk’s antics were talked about a lot as she brought up Namajunas’ history of mental instability. Before UFC 217, there were many people who believed that Jedrzejczyk was the best female fighter on the planet.