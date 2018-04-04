Joanna Jedrzejczyk Sends Interesting Message To Rose Namajunas

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is looking to write her wrongs going into UFC 223.

It’s already been announced that Jedrzejczyk will fight current UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the co-main event of this upcoming pay-per-view event.

This marks the second time that Namajunas will take on Jedrzejczyk as they fought back in November at UFC 217 where Namajunas won with a first-round knockout.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the former champion went on record by admitting that suffering the loss put things into perspective in her life.

“I have a new challenge and I’m very happy,” Jedrzejczyk said during an in-studio appearance. “There is no pressure on me. I’m never nervous about fight week, big fights, because the hard work is done so many weeks, days before the fight. I’m enjoying this, and I look at things differently. I used to say that I want to be undefeated, I wanted to retire undefeated. I don’t care about this anymore. I saw that I love my life more, and fighting is just part of my life. People wanted me to, like, be sad, cry, and hide after I lost. No. “Guys, you have a job, I have a job to do. It’s part of my life. Soon I will stop fighting and I will do something else. I will be a mother, I will have some businesses, I will do some other stuff, and it’s just part of my life. I’m 100 percent in, but let’s not get crazy. That I lost, it’s not the end of the world. For other people it could be, but not for me.”

Jedrzejczyk vows to right her past mistakes at UFC 223, which is slated to take place on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.