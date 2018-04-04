Joanna Jedrzejczyk Sends Interesting Message To Rose Namajunas

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is looking to write her wrongs going into UFC 223.
It’s already been announced that Jedrzejczyk will fight current UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the co-main event of this upcoming pay-per-view event.
This marks the second time that Namajunas will take on Jedrzejczyk as they fought back in November at UFC 217 where Namajunas won with a first-round knockout.
During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the former champion went on record by admitting that suffering the loss put things into perspective in her life.
“I have a new challenge and I’m very happy,” Jedrzejczyk said during an in-studio appearance. “There is no pressure on me. I’m never nervous about fight week, big fights, because the hard work is done so many weeks, days before the fight.
I’m enjoying this, and I look at things differently. I used to say that I want to be undefeated, I wanted to retire undefeated. I don’t care about this anymore. I saw that I love my life more, and fighting is just part of my life. People wanted me to, like, be sad, cry, and hide after I lost. No.
“Guys, you have a job, I have a job to do. It’s part of my life. Soon I will stop fighting and I will do something else. I will be a mother, I will have some businesses, I will do some other stuff, and it’s just part of my life. I’m 100 percent in, but let’s not get crazy. That I lost, it’s not the end of the world. For other people it could be, but not for me.”
Jedrzejczyk vows to right her past mistakes at UFC 223, which is slated to take place on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
“I don’t want to take anything from Rose, but this is what Mikey Brown said, a legend: It’s easy to win a short fight,” Jedrzejczyk said. “It’s nothing bad — people want to see KOs, submissions, short fights, explosive — but going through big wars, that’s the thing. What do you remember? My [favorite] fight is Robbie Lawler, Rory MacDonald. But that’s thing, I want to have a chance to show to people: I’m here for a reason, and I’m back for a reason.
“And I don’t know, I have so much respect for Rose, it’s going to be interesting if she can do this again, because I’m going to be 100 percent. She won the battle, but she’s not going to win the war. All the respect. Let’s have the best fight of this year, female fight of the year. What about this, Rose?”