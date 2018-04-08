Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reveals Why She ‘Won’ Rose Rematch

In the co-main event of last night’s (April 7, 2018) UFC 223 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Rose Namajunas successfully defended her strawweight title in a rematch against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Jedrzejczyk, however, feels as if she should’ve been given the decision simply due to the numbers:

“When I heard Bruce Buffer saying the numbers of how the judges scored the card, I expected that I was going to win by split decision,” Jedrzejczyk said at the post-fight press conference. “But when I heard the difference I was like ‘Okay, we’ve got this win, easy.’ Even say my coaches. So it was a really big surprise and the numbers don’t lie: 142 to 84, and landed 132 from me, 83 from Rose. That’s the answer. That’s the answer.”

And although she felt as if she was winning the fight, Jedrzejczyk is not looking to complain, as she’s actually quite content with what she’s accomplished:

“We thought the second round was super close, but more kicks from me,” she said. “And I felt great, you could see that she gassed out in the third round and I was more than ready to go with every round, I could fight 10 more rounds. At the end of every break I was on my feet ready to go … I felt like I was winning the fight. And I’m not complaining that I lost or not. I’m really different fighter, I’ve done so much for myself and the sport. I feel great.”

Moving forward, the Polish striker could move up to the 125-pound division, which she revealed is a possibility, but that decision has not yet been made:

“I was competing at 125 and it was easy,” Jedrzejczyk said. “But I put on great work with my diet this camp, for the first 5 weeks I dropped my weight to 128 so I was pretty light the whole camp. After that I started working with George Lockhart but I used my knowledge as well. But we put on great work, so we’ll see. “I feel great in the 115 division … but we’ll see. We’ll see where we go after the vacation and after we talk to Dana and the matchmakers.”

