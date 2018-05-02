Joanna Jedrzejczyk Returns At UFC on FOX 30

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has her next fight lined up under the UFC banner inside the Octagon.

She is slated to take part in her first non-title UFC bout since December 2014 as she will take on fellow strawweight contender Tecia Torres at the upcoming UFC on FOX 30 event. The news was first reported by ESPN.

Jedrzejczyk is coming off of back-to-back losses. She has fought current UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas twice.

Their first fight went down in November at UFC 217 where Namajunas won with a first-round knockout and their second fight went down at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event in April that saw Namajunas win by decision.

On the flip side, Torres is also looking to get back into the win column by accepting this fight as she snapped a three fight winning streak by suffering a unanimous decision to Jessica Andrade in a crucial title eliminator at UFC on FOX 28 in February.

UFC on FOX 30 is set to take place on July 28 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The main card will air on FOX while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.



The co-headliner will see Jeremy Stephens against former featherweight champion Jose Aldo. The promotion has yet to announce a main event for the show. Here is the updated card:

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Alexis Davis

Nina Ansaroff vs. Randa Markos

Matheus Nicolau vs. Dustin Ortiz

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba

Austin Arnett vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Jordan Mein vs. Alex Morono

John Makdessi vs. Ross Pearson

Kajan Johnson vs. Islam Makhachev