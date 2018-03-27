Joanna Jedrzejczyk Promises That The Queen Will Be Back At UFC 223

Last November, Joanna Jedrzejczyk was shockingly knocked out by Rose Namajunas in the first round of a five-round title fight at UFC 217 in New York City, surrendering her 115-pound title in the process.

The two are now set to rematch at the upcoming UFC 223 card, which is set for April 7, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York, and Jedrzejczyk has promised that ‘the queen is back’:

“What I can say is it’s going to be bigger than my whole fight career,” Jedrzejczyk said in an interview with FloCombat. “Only one night. Only one fight. It’s going to be bigger than 14 years of my fighting career. Mark my words. I’m very confident. The queen is back.”

Prior to losing to Namajunas, Jedrzejczyk had won 14-straight fights, while defending her title five consecutive times. Heading into the rematch, the Polish striker remained adamant that her focus is simply on reclaiming the title and not on gaining redemption on Namajunas:

“It was important to get the title shot, but if Rose was going to fight in February or March and she was facing someone else [and lost] as long as I could go for the title,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I want to get what belongs to me. I don’t want to just rematch her. I want the title. It doesn’t matter who keeps the belt. I’m the owner of this belt and I’ve owned this belt for two years and nine months.”

UFC 223, which will take place at the Barclays Center, will be headlined by a highly intriguing lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.