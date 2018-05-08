Joanna Jedrzejczyk Believes She’s Still Close To Another Title Shot

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is still keeping a close eye on the title picture in her division.

The former UFC women’s strawweight champion is slated to take on fellow strawweight contender Tecia Torres at the upcoming UFC on FOX 30 event.

Jedrzejczyk is coming off of back-to-back losses. She has fought current UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas twice.

Their first fight went down in November at UFC 217 where Namajunas won with a first-round knockout and their second fight went down at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event in April that saw Namajunas win by decision.

The former UFC champion stated in a recent appearance Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour (transcript courtesy of MMAMania) that she believes she is still close to another title shot and potential third fight with Namajunas.

“I am very happy to fight Tecia. The good thing is she fought Jessica Andrade in her last fight, she lost that fight. But (sic) Jessica Andrade is going to be the challenger for Rose Namajunas. So I am very happy to face Tecia Torres and get the title shot after this fight. “That’s the plan. I know more than you guys and I am very happy to have this fight. Tecia Torres is a real warrior so I am very happy to face her. She was training at American Top Team for a long time, she left a year ago. I think it’s good and it will be a very interesting fight.” “I believe I am going to get title shot after this fight. But I said I could have a lot of fights before I get title shot, I went through this in 2014 and 2015. I want this belt and I will get it back, mark my words.”

UFC on FOX 30 is set to take place on July 28 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The main card will air on FOX while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The co-headliner will see Jeremy Stephens against former featherweight champion Jose Aldo. The promotion has yet to announce a main event for the show.