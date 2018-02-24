Jessica Andrade Controls Tecia Torres On Way To Decision Win

Tecia Torres had no answer for the control of Jessica Andrade.

Torres landed a right hand early in the opening frame. A right hand counter was there for Torres as well. A speed advantage for Torres was clear early on. Andrade had issues finding a rhythm, while her opponent was on her toes. Combinations were there for Torres. Andrade landed a knee. Andrade scored a takedown near the end of the round.

Andrade looked to shoot in and ate a combination. She got the takedown anyway and went for the north-south position. Torres threw up the reverse triangle. Andrade moved to side control. Torres was able to get back to her feet. She landed a right hand followed by a left hook. A left hook was there for Torres. Andrade slammed Torres down.Torres threatened with an arm bar, but settled for an upkick. She then went for a triangle. Andrade lifted her up to avoid the threat. Torres reversed the position standing and nearly took her opponent down near the end of the round.

Torres and Andrade hugged and the final round was underway. Andrade pressured with strikes and took her opponent down. They separated shortly after. Andrade scored another takedown. Andrade had dominant control of Torres. Torres wound up on top, but it was very short lived. Andrade was in top control as the final horn sounded.

Andrade was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Final Result: Jessica Andrade def. Tecia Torres via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)