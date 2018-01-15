Jeremy Stephens vs. Dooho Choi Full Fight Video Highlights

Based on Jeremy Stephens’ extensive track record inside the cage and Dooho Choi’s last fight, a “Fight of the Night”-winning war with Cub Swanson, the main event of tonight’s (Sun. January 14, 2017) UFC Fight Night 124 from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri, promised to be an explosive affair full of fireworks.

And after a somewhat lackluster main card in Missouri, the main event delivered just that.

The back-and-forth first round saw both fighters find success with low kicks as they both landed some good shots in a close round that Stephens may have edged on forward pressure and activity on a more patient Choi. But the proverbial gloves came off in the second frame, with both men swinging wildly and landing huge strikes:



It was just the style of fight Stephens loves, and he capitalized by pushing the pace on Choi and rocking him with a huge right hook that dropped him right before he followed up with some hellacious elbows on the ground to finish it:



Here’s another look at the shot that became the beginning of the end for “The Korean Superboy”:

He also added a monstrous right on the ground as part of the fight-ending sequence: