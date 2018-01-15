Jeremy Stephens Stops ‘Superboy’ With Hellacious Elbows

Jeremy Stephens finished Doo Ho Choi in style.

The main event of UFC Fight Night 124 featured a featherweight clash between Stephens and Choi. The two went head-to-head inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Stephens went for a leg kick early. Choi landed his own leg kick. A hard body kick followed it up. Stephens landed a strike. A knee was there for Choi. Stephens swung for the fences. Stephens landed a punch to the body. A hard elbow connected for “Lil Heathen.” An uppercut into a left hook combination connected for Choi. Blood trickled from the nose of Stephens.

An front kick landed for Choi. Stephens closed the distance and lended a left knee. A step in elbow landed for Choi. Boht men began to brawl. A hard right had sent Choi’s head back A body punch landed for Choi. Stephens knocked Choi down. He landed a devastating right hand on the ground and finished the fight.

Final Result: Jeremy Stephens def. Doo Ho Choi via TKO (Strikes) – R2, 2:36