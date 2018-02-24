Jeremy Stephens Scores Vicious KO Over Josh Emmett

Josh Emmett received a brutal knockout loss courtesy of Jeremy Stephens.

The two met at the center of the Octagon. Emmett looked to pick his spots and avoid the power of his opponent. Emmett went for a knee. Stephens went for a body kick, but was off balance. A right hand was there for Stephens. A mouse formed on the forehead of Emmett. Emmett dropped Stephens with a counter right hand.Stephens got back up. A leg kick was there for Emmett. The round ended shortly after.

The second round was underway and Stephens landed a knee to the body. They swung leather. Stephens went for a spinning backfist, but it was blocked. Emmett was dropped by a right hand. Stephens looked to have thrown an illegal knee. He landed some ground-and-pound and put Emmett out cold. Color commentator Daniel Cormier said he didn’t believe the illegal strike landed.

Final Result: Jeremy Stephens def. Josh Emmett via KO (strikes) – R2, 1:35