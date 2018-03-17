Jan Blachowicz Defeats Jimi Manuwa In London Slugfest

Jan Blachowicz got his revenge against Jimi Manuwa.

A rematch between two light heavyweights served as the co-main event of UFC London. In their first encounter, Manuwa emerged victorious in an uneventful bout. Blachowicz hoped to get some revenge and earn his third straight win in the process.

Manuwa pushed forward early and landed a body kick. He got in a right hand over the top. Out of nowhere, Blachowicz rocked and dropped Manuwa with a combination. He went for the back, but Manuwa recovered. The “Poster Boy’s” nose was bloodied. They separated from the clinch. It was an easy round to score for Blachowicz, but he looked tired near the end of it.

Blachowicz caught a kick in the second round and scored a takedown, but Manuwa quickly reversed and got back to his feet. They engaged in the clinch and blood kept pouring from the nose of Manuwa. Manuwa landed a left hook and Blachowicz immediately shot in. Manuwa connected with a head kick. He stuffed a takedown defense. This was a much needed round for Manuwa, who had an edge this time offensively.

They traded heavy shots in the final frame. Blachowicz kept sticking out the jab. A right hook connected for Blachowicz. A double jab followed by a cross found the mark for Blachowicz. He drove in for a perfectly timed takedown near the end of the final round. The decision was clear.

Final Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Jimi Manuwa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)